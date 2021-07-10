BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,290 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFFT. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000.

IFFT opened at $50.40 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

