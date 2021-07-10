Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of CUT opened at $38.14 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

