BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMKRU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $165,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

