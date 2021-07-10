BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLHAU. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

