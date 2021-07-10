Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.