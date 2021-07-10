Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.58.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
