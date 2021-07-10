PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

