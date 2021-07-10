Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.36% of Cedar Fair worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $42,170,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.34 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

