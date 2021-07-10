Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.62 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Popular were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.