Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $37.52 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $109,219,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $20,671,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $358.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.55 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

