Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

