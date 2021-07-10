Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

