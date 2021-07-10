Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,779 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

