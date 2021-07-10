Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

PERI stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.