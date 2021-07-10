Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $383.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

