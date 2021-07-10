Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,280 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.21 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

