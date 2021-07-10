Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

