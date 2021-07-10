Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

AGR stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

