Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.71. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

