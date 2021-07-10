Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

