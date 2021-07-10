Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 283,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

