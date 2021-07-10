Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

LBRDK opened at $178.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

