Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 147,402 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,058 shares of company stock valued at $46,542,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

