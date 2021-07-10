Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

