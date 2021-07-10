Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.18. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

