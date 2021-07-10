Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 87,696 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.79% of SPX FLOW worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

