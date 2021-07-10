Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $20.76 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rambus were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.26 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

