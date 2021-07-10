Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 104,158 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.11% of The GEO Group worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The GEO Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The GEO Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The GEO Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The GEO Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The GEO Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

