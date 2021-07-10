Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.18% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

