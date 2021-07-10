Centiva Capital LP Invests $529,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.65.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

