50,000 Shares in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAQU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,224,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

OTCMKTS GSAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

