AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Reduced by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $220.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $221.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

