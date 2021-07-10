Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

