Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.