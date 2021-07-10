MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Position Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFM. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $7.38 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

