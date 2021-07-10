Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

