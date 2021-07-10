Centiva Capital LP Takes $540,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.