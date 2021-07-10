Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New $780,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,822,000 after purchasing an additional 387,810 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after acquiring an additional 189,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

