Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

