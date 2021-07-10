Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $547.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

