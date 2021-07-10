Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 226 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

