Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 861,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 186,699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,065 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

OFC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

