Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

