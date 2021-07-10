CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 552 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR opened at $74.93 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $437,197.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,657,890.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,765 shares of company stock worth $22,872,116 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

