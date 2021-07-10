TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,210 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 488,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,173,841.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,128.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.