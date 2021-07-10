Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.