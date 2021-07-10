Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $52.29 and a 52 week high of $92.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.