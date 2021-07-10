TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LAZY stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,933. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

