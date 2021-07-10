Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

