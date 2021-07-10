Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $174.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.79 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

