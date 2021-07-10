United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,790,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $187.65 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.